12:15 10 November 2016
Tokyo stocks leap 5% in morning after Wall St. gains on Trump win
By Akiko Yasuhara
TOKYO, Nov. 10, Kyodo
Tokyo stocks rebounded sharply Thursday morning, with the Nikkei gaining more than enough to erase the previous day's heavy loss, following Wall Street's strong rise triggered by Republican Donald Trump's presidential election victory.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 927.33 points, or 5.71 percent, from Wednesday to 17,178.87. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 67.40 points, or 5.18 percent, to 1,368.56.
Every industry category on the main section gained ground, led by insurance, banking and security issues.
