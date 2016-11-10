Close

Kyodo News

November 10, 2016 13:32

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:35 10 November 2016

Trump reaffirms security commitment to South Korea: Yonhap

SEOUL, Nov. 10, Kyodo

Donald Trump, the U.S. president-elect, spoke with South Korea's President Park Geun-Hye on Thursday morning, and reaffirmed his country's security commitment to its ally, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Trump and Park spoke by telephone for around 10 minutes, during which time Trump pledged to keep up the United States' "firm, strong" defensive stance, the report said, citing an official source.

The source reportedly said Trump offered to work with South Korea "until the end" for the security of the two nations.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 4 Nov 2016Surviving "comfort women" urge Japan, S. Korea to scrap deal
  2. 5 Nov 2016Thousands of hard-line Muslims clash with police in Jakarta
  3. 5 Nov 2016Cambodian court upholds prison term for opposition leader
  4. 4 Nov 2016Surviving "comfort women" urge Japan, S. Korea to scrap deal
  5. 4 Nov 2016Hundreds sign up for Japanese training program in the Philippines

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete