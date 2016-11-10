Trump reaffirms security commitment to South Korea: Yonhap

Donald Trump, the U.S. president-elect, spoke with South Korea's President Park Geun-Hye on Thursday morning, and reaffirmed his country's security commitment to its ally, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Trump and Park spoke by telephone for around 10 minutes, during which time Trump pledged to keep up the United States' "firm, strong" defensive stance, the report said, citing an official source.

The source reportedly said Trump offered to work with South Korea "until the end" for the security of the two nations.