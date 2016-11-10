More talks needed with Japan on military intelligence pact: S. Korea

South Korea and Japan will hold further discussions before reaching a final agreement on signing a pact to share military intelligence, South Korea's Defense Ministry spokesman said Thursday.

"We are not in the (stage) for final agreement yet. Additional discussions are being arranged," the spokesman told a regular press conference, a day after officials from the two sides held a second round of talks in Seoul with an eye on concluding the General Security of Military Information Agreement by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, South Korea's opposition camp, which holds majority in the National Assembly, is demanding the suspension of the talks and submitted a resolution to the parliament on Wednesday to that end.