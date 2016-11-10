Close

Kyodo News

November 10, 2016 15:33

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:06 10 November 2016

More talks needed with Japan on military intelligence pact: S. Korea

SEOUL, Nov. 10, Kyodo

South Korea and Japan will hold further discussions before reaching a final agreement on signing a pact to share military intelligence, South Korea's Defense Ministry spokesman said Thursday.

"We are not in the (stage) for final agreement yet. Additional discussions are being arranged," the spokesman told a regular press conference, a day after officials from the two sides held a second round of talks in Seoul with an eye on concluding the General Security of Military Information Agreement by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, South Korea's opposition camp, which holds majority in the National Assembly, is demanding the suspension of the talks and submitted a resolution to the parliament on Wednesday to that end.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Rally against bilateral military intelligence talks
  • Rally against bilateral military intelligence talks
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 4 Nov 2016Surviving "comfort women" urge Japan, S. Korea to scrap deal
  2. 5 Nov 2016Thousands of hard-line Muslims clash with police in Jakarta
  3. 5 Nov 2016Cambodian court upholds prison term for opposition leader
  4. 4 Nov 2016Surviving "comfort women" urge Japan, S. Korea to scrap deal
  5. 4 Nov 2016Hundreds sign up for Japanese training program in the Philippines

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete