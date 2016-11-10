Close

Kyodo News

November 10, 2016 15:33

14:33 10 November 2016

BOJ members acknowledged 2% inflation target unlikely in Nov. meeting

TOKYO, Nov. 10, Kyodo

Some Bank of Japan policymakers said monetary policy decisions should be made for the purpose of maintaining momentum toward achieving its 2 percent inflation target when the central bank maintained monetary policy in early November, not for reaching the target in the time frame set, according to a summary of opinions released Thursday.

"The bank's criterion for additional monetary easing is whether it is necessary with a view to maintaining the momentum toward achieving 2 percent, rather than whether the timing of achieving the price stability target will be delayed," one member said.

At the end of the meeting, the central bank again pushed back the timing for achieving the inflation target to sometime in or after fiscal 2018 from sometime in fiscal 2017 ending March 2018. The BOJ effectively acknowledged that the target was not achievable during Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's term through April 2018.

