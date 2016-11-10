FEATURE: Children's home stay program linked to space agency revives small town

An aerospace-focused home stay program for elementary school pupils from across Japan has revitalized the small Kagoshima Prefecture town that hosts Japan's rocket launch base, drawing children to an area where depopulation has skewed demographics heavily toward the elderly.

With a population of around 6,000, Minamitane on the southwestern Japan island of Tanegashima began the program in 1996 to boost its economy and address the depopulation of school-age children.

Under the program, second to sixth graders stay at homes of local households for one year to experience aspects of the space program, including watching rocket lift-offs at the Tanegashima Space Center and participation in scientific experiments conducted by staff of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, which operates the space center.