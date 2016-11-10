Nintendo launches palm-sized "Famicom" game console amid fanfare

Nintendo Co. launched Thursday in Japan a smaller, palm-sized version of its 33-year-old popular game console "Famicom" in a much-awaited debut that sent fans rushing to place orders.

The Nintendo Classic Mini Family Computer console is preloaded with 30 games including "Super Mario Bros." and "The Legend of Zelda." Players can plug the console, whose suggested price is 6,458 yen (about $61), into a television or PC monitor and play the games with a pair of controllers.

NES Classic Edition, the overseas edition of the mini "Famicom," will be available Friday, according to the Nintendo website.