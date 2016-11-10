16:09 10 November 2016
Nikkei stock index spikes over 6% on Wall St. gains after Trump win
By Akiko Yasuhara
TOKYO, Nov. 10, Kyodo
Tokyo stocks rebounded sharply Thursday, with major indices gaining more than enough to erase the previous day's steep losses, after U.S. shares climbed following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 1,092.88 points, or 6.72 percent, from Wednesday at 17,344.42, its biggest one-day gain since Sept. 9, 2015. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 75.19 points, or 5.78 percent, higher at 1,376.35.
Every industry category on the main section gained ground, led by insurance, securities and banking issues.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.