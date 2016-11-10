Nikkei stock index spikes over 6% on Wall St. gains after Trump win

Tokyo stocks rebounded sharply Thursday, with major indices gaining more than enough to erase the previous day's steep losses, after U.S. shares climbed following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 1,092.88 points, or 6.72 percent, from Wednesday at 17,344.42, its biggest one-day gain since Sept. 9, 2015. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 75.19 points, or 5.78 percent, higher at 1,376.35.

Every industry category on the main section gained ground, led by insurance, securities and banking issues.