November 10, 2016 17:35

16:19 10 November 2016

Diet votes down no-confidence motion over farm minister's TPP gaffes

TOKYO, Nov. 10, Kyodo

Japan's parliament on Thursday voted down a motion of no confidence submitted by lawmakers from the Democratic Party and smaller opposition parties in agriculture minister Yuji Yamamoto, citing the minister's verbal gaffes related to the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact.

The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, which have a majority in the House of Representatives, rejected the move, paving the way for a vote on the TPP later in the day.

The opposition has seized on Yamamoto, an LDP lawmaker, as part of their efforts to fight what they see as the government's steamrolling of the TPP during the current extraordinary Diet session through Nov. 30.

