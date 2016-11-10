Rugby: Joseph makes 6 changes to Brave Blossoms side for Georgia test

The Japan side to take on Georgia on Saturday at Tbilisi's Mikheil Meskhi Stadium shows six changes from the team that took the field against Argentina in Tokyo on Nov. 5.

Four of the changes come in the pack with Shunsuke Nunomaki set to win his first cap at openside flanker.

Two other uncapped players in hooker Takeshi Hino and prop Yasuo Yamaji are also named on the bench.

Despite the pregame hype, the Brave Blossoms struggled at scrum time against the Pumas during their 54-20 loss. So head coach Jamie Joseph has rung the changes.

Heiichiro Ito comes in at tighthead prop and will pack down with his Yamaha Jubilo clubmate Satoshi Nakatani and hooker Shota Horie in the front row.

Kotaro Yatabe is promoted from the bench and will line up in the second row with Kyosuke Kajikawa.

Nunomaki, who watched last week's game from the stands, forms a mobile back row with Malgene Ilaua, who started on the bench against Argentina, and Amanaki Lelei Mafi.

In the backs, Fumiaki Tanaka and Yu Tamura keep their places at halfback with Harumichi Tatekawa at inside center and Timothy Lafaele, who made an instant impression when he came on in the second half at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground, in the No. 13 jersey.

Karne Hesketh comes back into the side on the left wing and lines up alongside Lomano Lava Lemeki and fullback Kotaro Matsushima in the back three.

Hino and Yamaji are joined on the bench by Masataka Mikami, who sat out last week's game with a knee injury.

Samuela Anise and Uwe Helu are the other two replacement forwards as Joseph opts for 5-3 split with Keisuke Uchida, Amanaki Lotoahea and Kenki Fukuoka the back-up backs.

Japan have played Georgia four times previously with the Brave Blossoms winning three, the most recent a 13-10 victory in Gloucester, England on Sept. 5, 2015, just two weeks before Japan beat South Africa in the Rugby World Cup.

==Kyodo