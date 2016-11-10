Close

November 10, 2016

19:40 10 November 2016

U.S. forces in Japan to remain "strong" under Trump: top commander

YAMAGUCHI, Japan, Nov. 10, Kyodo

Republican Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday is unlikely to affect the deployment of the U.S. military forces in Japan, the commander of U.S. Forces Japan said Thursday.

"I have full confidence that the forces that are here in Japan will remain as strong as they've ever been," Lt. Gen. Jerry Martinez said in a press conference at a U.S. military base in the western Japan prefecture of Yamaguchi, where part of an ongoing bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. military and Japan's Self-Defense Forces members was being conducted.

The remarks were made as attention is growing in Japan on how the bilateral alliance will be influenced under the presidency of Trump, who has called for Japan and other U.S. allies to pay more of the cost of stationing U.S. forces there and even threatened to pull troops out of the countries unless they do so.

