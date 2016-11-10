Taiwan hopes for early deal with Japan on fishing near Okinotori

Taiwan expressed hope Thursday of striking a deal with Japan as early as next year to allow Taiwanese fishermen to operate in waters off Okinotori atoll, which Japan regards as its southernmost territory.

Foreign Minister David Lee told a legislative committee meeting Thursday that he hopes both sides could sign an agreement before the fishing season begins at the end of March or beginning of April.

On Oct. 31, Taiwanese and Japanese officials held their first round of talks on establishing a dialogue mechanism for cooperation on maritime affairs relating to Okinotori.