Freed Japanese journalist denies any link to Islamic State

A Japanese journalist recently freed from detention in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region denied allegations Thursday that he had links to the Islamic State militant group.

In a press conference two days after his return to Japan, Kosuke Tsuneoka apologized again for "causing trouble" with his detention, which stemmed from his own "foolish" action of possessing a key chain with the IS logo.

The 47-year-old freelance journalist was on his way to cover a military campaign to retake the IS-held city of Mosul in northern Iraq.