Close

Kyodo News

November 10, 2016 21:36

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:38 10 November 2016

Freed Japanese journalist denies any link to Islamic State

By May Masangkay
TOKYO, Nov. 10, Kyodo

A Japanese journalist recently freed from detention in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region denied allegations Thursday that he had links to the Islamic State militant group.

In a press conference two days after his return to Japan, Kosuke Tsuneoka apologized again for "causing trouble" with his detention, which stemmed from his own "foolish" action of possessing a key chain with the IS logo.

The 47-year-old freelance journalist was on his way to cover a military campaign to retake the IS-held city of Mosul in northern Iraq.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Freed Japanese journalist denies any link to Islamic State
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 4 Nov 2016Surviving "comfort women" urge Japan, S. Korea to scrap deal
  2. 5 Nov 2016Thousands of hard-line Muslims clash with police in Jakarta
  3. 5 Nov 2016Cambodian court upholds prison term for opposition leader
  4. 4 Nov 2016Surviving "comfort women" urge Japan, S. Korea to scrap deal
  5. 4 Nov 2016Hundreds sign up for Japanese training program in the Philippines

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete