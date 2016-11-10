20:38 10 November 2016
Freed Japanese journalist denies any link to Islamic State
By May Masangkay
TOKYO, Nov. 10, Kyodo
A Japanese journalist recently freed from detention in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region denied allegations Thursday that he had links to the Islamic State militant group.
In a press conference two days after his return to Japan, Kosuke Tsuneoka apologized again for "causing trouble" with his detention, which stemmed from his own "foolish" action of possessing a key chain with the IS logo.
The 47-year-old freelance journalist was on his way to cover a military campaign to retake the IS-held city of Mosul in northern Iraq.
