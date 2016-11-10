Close

Kyodo News

November 10, 2016 21:36

  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

20:50 10 November 2016

Data leaks feared from Keidanren business lobby's PCs

TOKYO, Nov. 10, Kyodo

Japan's major business lobby Keidanren said Thursday that internal data may have been leaked from personal computers engaged in suspicious communication with overseas servers.

Feared leaked is information regarding policy recommendations, name lists for internal committees, and e-mail exchanges with public officers and member companies, according to the Japan Business Federation.

A network operator told Keidanren on Friday that it had detected "abnormal communications" between 12 PCs used at the business lobby's secretariat and seven overseas servers. The PCs may have been infected with a virus.

