Close

Kyodo News

November 10, 2016 23:37

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:32 10 November 2016

Japan's lower house passes TPP bill as U.S. process in doubt

TOKYO, Nov. 10, Kyodo

Japan's House of Representatives approved a bill to ratify the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement on Thursday, despite diminishing prospects for the ratification of the pact by the United States following TPP opponent Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.

Following the vote during a plenary session of the Diet's lower house, the decision will automatically stand after 30 days, even if the House of Councillors, or upper house, does not vote in favor.

The upper house steering committee has scheduled a plenary session for Friday to begin deliberations on the TPP ratification, while the ruling parties are said to be considering an extension of the current extraordinary Diet session, set to end Nov. 30.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan's lower house ratifies TPP as U.S. prospects diminish
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 4 Nov 2016Surviving "comfort women" urge Japan, S. Korea to scrap deal
  2. 5 Nov 2016Thousands of hard-line Muslims clash with police in Jakarta
  3. 5 Nov 2016Cambodian court upholds prison term for opposition leader
  4. 4 Nov 2016Surviving "comfort women" urge Japan, S. Korea to scrap deal
  5. 4 Nov 2016Hundreds sign up for Japanese training program in the Philippines

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete