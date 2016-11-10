Japan's lower house passes TPP bill as U.S. process in doubt

Japan's House of Representatives approved a bill to ratify the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement on Thursday, despite diminishing prospects for the ratification of the pact by the United States following TPP opponent Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.

Following the vote during a plenary session of the Diet's lower house, the decision will automatically stand after 30 days, even if the House of Councillors, or upper house, does not vote in favor.

The upper house steering committee has scheduled a plenary session for Friday to begin deliberations on the TPP ratification, while the ruling parties are said to be considering an extension of the current extraordinary Diet session, set to end Nov. 30.