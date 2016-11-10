Top court dismisses appeal over deportation death of Ghanaian man

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal for compensation from the family of a Ghanaian man who died after being restrained by immigration officials during deportation.

In a decision dated Wednesday, the top court's second petty bench upheld a lower court ruling that overturned an earlier order for the state to pay damages to the family.

According to the final ruling, Abubakar Awudu Suraj, 45, died after being restrained when he was put on a flight to Cairo at Narita airport near Tokyo in March 2010.