Kyodo News

November 10, 2016 23:37

22:11 10 November 2016

Vietnam gov't seeks parliament OK to scrap nuclear plant plans

HANOI, Nov. 10, Kyodo

The Vietnamese government submitted a resolution to the National Assembly on Thursday requesting that plans to build nuclear power plants with Japanese and Russian assistance be scrapped.

The parliament is expected to vote on the resolution on Nov. 22 and it is likely to be approved without amendment.

The National Assembly approved in 2009 the plans to build two nuclear power reactors each at two plants in Ninh Thuan Province, central Vietnam. The contracts were awarded to Japan and Russia, with the total construction expenses amounting to roughly 200 trillion dong ($8.9 billion) according to the initial plans.

