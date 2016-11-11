Taiwan leader's proxy expects to "interact" with Xi at APEC summit

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's proxy to attend next week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit said Friday he expects to "interact naturally," if not meet separately, with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the gathering in Peru, but there would be no negotiations even if they did have a chance to meet.

James Soong, a veteran politician who served in the 1970s and 1980s in the government of then President Chiang Ching-kuo, told a press conference that "there must be an opportunity to interact naturally with the leader of mainland China" during the APEC summit, scheduled to be held in Lima from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20.

However, Soong emphasized Tsai did not authorize him to negotiate any political issue with Xi if the two do meet.