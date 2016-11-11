Close

Kyodo News

November 11, 2016 22:40

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:10 11 November 2016

Taiwan leader's proxy expects to "interact" with Xi at APEC summit

TAIPEI, Nov. 11, Kyodo

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's proxy to attend next week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit said Friday he expects to "interact naturally," if not meet separately, with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the gathering in Peru, but there would be no negotiations even if they did have a chance to meet.

James Soong, a veteran politician who served in the 1970s and 1980s in the government of then President Chiang Ching-kuo, told a press conference that "there must be an opportunity to interact naturally with the leader of mainland China" during the APEC summit, scheduled to be held in Lima from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20.

However, Soong emphasized Tsai did not authorize him to negotiate any political issue with Xi if the two do meet.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Nov 2016Thousands of hard-line Muslims clash with police in Jakarta
  2. 5 Nov 2016Cambodian court upholds prison term for opposition leader
  3. 7 Nov 2016N. Korea unlikely to mark Kim's 2017 birthday with public holiday
  4. 5 Nov 2016Indonesia's Jokowi postpones foreign trip over domestic disturbance
  5. 7 Nov 2016Philippines' Duterte cancels rifle procurement from U.S.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete