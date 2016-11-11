Sumo: Goeido promising ahead of yokozuna promotion bid at Kyushu

On the back of a stunning 15-0 record and his first championship in September, ozeki Goeido is shaping up nicely for his first shot at promotion to the highest rank of yokozuna at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament starting Sunday.

"I've been able to train at my own pace. It's around the same rate (as usual) but that doesn't mean I can win the tournament this time, too," Goeido said Thursday, showing no signs of nervousness ahead of the biggest tourney of his career, where a consecutive title is set to see him join three Mongolians as yokozuna.

His calm demeanor was reflective of how well preparations have been for the Osaka native on the training ring. He overwhelmed grand champion Harumafuji 10-4 during Wednesday's session and looks more confident than ever.

"His body is getting bigger and lean. He was strong," Harumafuji said.

Goeido, who will face rank-and-file maegashira Tochiozan on the first day of the Kyushu tourney, said, "The tension was different, as expected, when wrestling a yokozuna. There was a good, tense atmosphere there."

The ozeki, who had struggled since reaching the second-highest echelon in September 2014 -- a 93-86 record through July this year with four losing records -- defied all odds at the Autumn tourney when he wrestled dominantly to capture his first Emperor's Cup.

It was all the more remarkable, given that a second straight losing record would have seen him demoted from ozeki. Goeido was, in fact, the first wrestler in the sports' history to win with a perfect record as an on-the-edge "kadoban" ozeki.

"I've made good preparations. All I have to do now is give my best shot at the tournament," said Goeido, who if successful will be the first Japanese-born wrestler to become yokozuna since Wakanohana was promoted in 1998.

Among the current yokozuna, Hakuho, the winner of a record 37 championships, will make his return after having missed the last tourney due to injuries to his right big toe and ankle and left knee. The Mongolian, three shy of becoming the third wrestler with 1,000 career wins, vowed to stand in Goeido's way.

"There's no lingering pain. The onus for yokozuna is to be a stumbling block," said the 31-year-old Hakuho. "I believe I'll wrestle him around the 11th, 12th day so I will try to show a good bout."

Harumafuji came down with a fever and the remaining yokozuna Kakuryu is battling fatigue, while Japanese ozeki Kisenosato has concerns with his shoulders. Kotoshogiku, who like Kisenosato failed miserably in his yokozuna promotion bid this year, hopes to wrap up the year on a high in his native Fukuoka.

Mongolian Terunofuji has twice snatched winning records this year to retain his ozeki status but is once more in jeopardy of demotion after going dismal 4-11 in September.

Sekiwake Takayasu, who has won 10 and 11 matches in the last two tourneys, also has a chance of promotion with 12 wins seen as the requirement to reach ozeki. He will look to avoid another late collapse after he lost the last three bouts in the Autumn meet.

Sekiwake Okinoumi, who returned to the third-highest rank for the first time since March last year, will be up against Hakuho on the first day.

Harumafuji faces Tamawashi who returned to komusubi also for the first time in 10 tourneys, while Kakuryu takes on Mitakeumi who made the fourth-highest rank for the first time.

Hokutofuji and Ishiura will make their debuts in the elite makuuchi division.

