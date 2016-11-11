Close

Kyodo News

November 11, 2016 22:39

20:58 11 November 2016

Top court upholds Osaka city's tattoo check on workers as legal

TOKYO, Nov. 11, Kyodo

The Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling that determined the Osaka city office's 2012 probe into whether its workers had tattoos was legal, court officials said Friday.

In a decision dated Wednesday, the court's five-member Second Petty Bench rejected an appeal from the plaintiffs after the Osaka High Court last year overturned district court decisions in favor of the two employees, who refused to comply with the city's investigation.

At issue was the city's move in May 2012, under the leadership of then Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto, to ask about 33,000 employees if they had any tattoos. The city required them to reply in writing whether they had any tattoos on visible parts of the body such as the hands and neck. They were also asked to answer on a voluntary basis whether they had any tattoos elsewhere on the body.

