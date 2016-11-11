Japan, India sign civilian nuclear cooperation pact

Japan and India signed a civilian nuclear cooperation pact on Friday, paving the way for Japan to export nuclear power equipment and technology to the fast-growing South Asian country in the first such deal with a nonmember of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The two countries signed the pact after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi held talks in Tokyo. India has not joined the NPT regime that is designed to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.

"This agreement is a legal framework which will ensure India will take a responsible action regarding the peaceful use of nuclear energy. It leads to India virtually taking part in the international regime," Abe told a joint press conference.