Close

Kyodo News

November 11, 2016 22:38

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:11 11 November 2016

Japan, India sign civilian nuclear cooperation pact

By Junko Horiuchi and Sophie Jackman
TOKYO, Nov. 11, Kyodo

Japan and India signed a civilian nuclear cooperation pact on Friday, paving the way for Japan to export nuclear power equipment and technology to the fast-growing South Asian country in the first such deal with a nonmember of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The two countries signed the pact after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi held talks in Tokyo. India has not joined the NPT regime that is designed to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.

"This agreement is a legal framework which will ensure India will take a responsible action regarding the peaceful use of nuclear energy. It leads to India virtually taking part in the international regime," Abe told a joint press conference.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japanese, Indian prime ministers hold talks
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Nov 2016Thousands of hard-line Muslims clash with police in Jakarta
  2. 5 Nov 2016Cambodian court upholds prison term for opposition leader
  3. 7 Nov 2016N. Korea unlikely to mark Kim's 2017 birthday with public holiday
  4. 5 Nov 2016Indonesia's Jokowi postpones foreign trip over domestic disturbance
  5. 7 Nov 2016Philippines' Duterte cancels rifle procurement from U.S.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete