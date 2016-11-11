Soccer: Osako marks Japan return with brace in World Cup q'fying warm-up

Cologne striker Yuya Osako marked his international return in emphatic fashion on Friday night, scoring a brace as Japan warmed up for next week's World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia with a resounding 4-0 home win over Oman.

Back with the Blue Samurai for the first time since June last year, former Kashima Antlers marksman Osako broke the deadlock at his old home ground just after the half hour mark with a header and then buried his second on 42 minutes, Hiroshi Kiyotake the provider on both occasions.

Sevilla midfielder Kiyotake converted from the spot just after the hour mark, and Heerenveen's Yuki Kobayashi opened his Japan account deep into stoppage time to seal victory and give the team a lift ahead of Tuesday's game against final-round qualifying Group B leaders Saudi Arabia in Saitama.

"This was a good test (ahead of the qualifier)," said Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic. "I discovered a lot of positives but there were some negatives too. There were some players who weren't on top of their game."

"I'll have to have a good think about who I select for the Saudi game. I gave a lot of players a chance today, some players did well and others not so well."

"Osako scored two goals but played in a different role to the one he does at his club, but these two goals make him a candidate to play against the Saudis."

Halilhodzic named an experimental starting 11, handing Kashima midfielder Ryota Nagaki his debut on his home ground, with Yokohama F Marinos' Manabu Saito upfront alongside Osako and mainstay Keisuke Honda of AC Milan.

Hiroki Sakai had the first clear chance of the match on 17 minutes, the Marseille defender directing his header just over the bar, before Osako's headed goal was ruled out for offside.

Japan continued to press for an opener. Honda had a shot deflected just wide and Osako did well to win possession, but his shot was beaten away by Oman goalkeeper Faiyz Al Rusheidi.

But Osako was not to be denied a third time and broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute with his first Japan goal in three years, stooping to head in an inch-perfect cross from the left from Kiyotake.

Osako then put Japan firmly in the driver's seat, controlling Kiyotake's pass and drilling into the bottom left-hand corner.

"This is a special stadium for me and I am glad I could score," said Osako. "The next game is important, I want to get prepared to win the game. We have to take the three points and will give it my all."

Saito thought he had extended Japan's lead early in the second half, only for the flag to go up once again for offside, and Al Rusheidi did well to deny Honda and then Kiyotake.

Halilhodzic made a double offensive substitution in the 61st minute, Shinji Okazaki and Takuma Asano coming on for Osako and Honda, and Asano made an immediate impact, winning the penalty which Kiyotake drove home to make it 3-0.

Young Boys striker Yuya Kubo nearly made it four when he came off the bench to make his senior national team debut, Al Rusheidi once again making a key save. But substitute Kobayashi rammed home the fourth in the dying seconds.

Japan have seven points from four final-round World Cup qualifiers so far, three adrift of the Saudis and two behind Australia.

==Kyodo