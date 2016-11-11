Surprise demonetization leaves many Indians cashless, markets dry

Millions of Indians have been left cashless by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sudden and unexpected ban on two widely used, high-denomination currency notes.

On Tuesday evening, Modi took the whole nation by surprise by announcing that 500 and 1,000 rupee notes are no longer legal tender and must be exchanged for newly designed 500 and 2,000 rupee ones, with the objective being to "break the grip of corruption and black money."

The process of exchanging the banned currency notes for new ones has led long queues of people outside banks and post offices, and chaotic situations could be seen at some banks where ATMs are no longer dispensing cash, due to low availability.