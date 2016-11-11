Close

Kyodo News

November 12, 2016 1:30

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:38 11 November 2016

Surprise demonetization leaves many Indians cashless, markets dry

By Pankaj Yadav
NEW DELHI, Nov. 11, Kyodo

Millions of Indians have been left cashless by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sudden and unexpected ban on two widely used, high-denomination currency notes.

On Tuesday evening, Modi took the whole nation by surprise by announcing that 500 and 1,000 rupee notes are no longer legal tender and must be exchanged for newly designed 500 and 2,000 rupee ones, with the objective being to "break the grip of corruption and black money."

The process of exchanging the banned currency notes for new ones has led long queues of people outside banks and post offices, and chaotic situations could be seen at some banks where ATMs are no longer dispensing cash, due to low availability.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Nov 2016N. Korea unlikely to mark Kim's 2017 birthday with public holiday
  2. 7 Nov 2016Philippines' Duterte cancels rifle procurement from U.S.
  3. 7 Nov 2016Taiwan to ease food import ban on Japan except Fukushima
  4. 7 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition senator sentenced to 7 years in jail
  5. 8 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition leader fined for defaming official on Facebook

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete