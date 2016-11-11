Soccer: Sorry Milan, I'm happy at Leicester: Japan striker Okazaki

Shinji Okazaki has poured cold water on a report out of Italy that Serie A giants AC Milan are seeking to lure the Japan striker to the San Siro in January and says he is happy at Leicester City.

Okazaki, who played a key role in Leicester's shock run to the English Premier League title last season, is seen by Milan as an ideal replacement for his compatriot Keisuke Honda, who is due to be out of contract at the San Siro next summer, according to a recent report by Italian media outlet Premier Sport.

Okazaki, however, is under contract with Leicester until 2019 and says he is content to stay put.

"I don't know anything about these reports," a grinning Okazaki told Kyodo News after Japan's 4-0 World Cup qualifying warm-up win over Oman in Kashima on Friday night.

"Obviously I am simply pleased that other (teams) are rating me but the only thing on my mind is Leicester City and that is about it really."

Okazaki, who came on in the second half against Oman but failed to hit the target, is a firm favorite at the King Power Stadium thanks to his energetic performances and work rate, and he appears to remain very much part of Claudio Ranieri's plans.

The Italian tactician recently was quoted as saying of Okazaki: "He is a hard worker -- sometimes he's not so close to goal but when the ball is around the box Shinji is always there."

"He is important for the team because he presses a lot -- he is our dilly ding, dilly dong. He wakes up our players -- he has the bell!"

"Shinji is very important for us. He is a hard worker. He is a threat for the opponent. He supports our central midfielders."

The report suggested Milan would nonetheless test the water by making an enquiry for the striker, who moved to Leicester from German club Mainz for a fee thought to be around 10 million euros in the summer of 2015.

==Kyodo