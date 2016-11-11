Soccer: Osako marks Japan return with brace in World Cup q'fying warm-up

Cologne striker Yuya Osako marked his international return in emphatic fashion on Friday night, scoring a brace as Japan warmed up for next week's World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia with a resounding 4-0 home win over Oman.

Back with the Blue Samurai for the first time since June last year, former Kashima Antlers marksman Osako broke the deadlock at his old home ground just after the half hour mark with a header and then buried his second on 42 minutes, Hiroshi Kiyotake the provider on both occasions.

Sevilla midfielder Kiyotake converted from the spot just after the hour mark, and Heerenveen's Yuki Kobayashi opened his Japan account deep into stoppage time to seal victory and give the team a lift ahead of Tuesday's game against final-round qualifying Group B leaders Saudi Arabia in Saitama.