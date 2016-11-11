Close

Kyodo News

November 12, 2016 1:30

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

23:01 11 November 2016

Soccer: Osako marks Japan return with brace in World Cup q'fying warm-up

By Gus Fielding
KASHIMA, Japan, Nov. 11, Kyodo

Cologne striker Yuya Osako marked his international return in emphatic fashion on Friday night, scoring a brace as Japan warmed up for next week's World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia with a resounding 4-0 home win over Oman.

Back with the Blue Samurai for the first time since June last year, former Kashima Antlers marksman Osako broke the deadlock at his old home ground just after the half hour mark with a header and then buried his second on 42 minutes, Hiroshi Kiyotake the provider on both occasions.

Sevilla midfielder Kiyotake converted from the spot just after the hour mark, and Heerenveen's Yuki Kobayashi opened his Japan account deep into stoppage time to seal victory and give the team a lift ahead of Tuesday's game against final-round qualifying Group B leaders Saudi Arabia in Saitama.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Soccer: Osako marks Japan return with brace in World Cup q'fying warm-up
  • Soccer: Osako marks Japan return with brace in World Cup q'fying warm-up
  • Soccer: Osako marks Japan return with brace in World Cup q'fying warm-up
  • Soccer: Osako marks Japan return with brace in World Cup q'fying warm-up
  • Soccer: Osako marks Japan return with brace in World Cup q'fying warm-up
  • Soccer: Osako marks Japan return with brace in World Cup q'fying warm-up
  • Soccer: Osako marks Japan return with brace in World Cup q'fying warm-up
  • Soccer: Osako marks Japan return with brace in World Cup q'fying warm-up
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Nov 2016N. Korea unlikely to mark Kim's 2017 birthday with public holiday
  2. 7 Nov 2016Philippines' Duterte cancels rifle procurement from U.S.
  3. 7 Nov 2016Taiwan to ease food import ban on Japan except Fukushima
  4. 7 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition senator sentenced to 7 years in jail
  5. 8 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition leader fined for defaming official on Facebook

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete