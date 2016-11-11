Baseball: Otani, Akiyama lift Samurai Japan past Mexico

Shohei Otani and Shogo Akiyama sparked Samurai Japan to an 11-4 win over Mexico on Friday.

Otani, who only pinch hit in Thursday's 7-3 loss in the series opener at Tokyo Dome, went 2-for-4 with two walks in the No. 3 hole as designated hitter. The Nippon Ham Fighters' ace pitcher and DH scored three of Samurai Japan's first four runs.

Akiyama, the Seibu Lions leadoff hitter, went 3-for-4 with two RBI doubles, an RBI single and a bases-loaded walk.

The games are part of a four-game set at Tokyo Dome, where Samurai Japan will continue its buildup toward the 2017 World Baseball Classic with games against the Netherlands on Saturday and Sunday.

With the Japanese the visitors for the second game, Otani put them on the board in the top of the first by doubling with two outs and scoring on a bloop double off the bat of Fighters teammate Sho Nakata.

Akiyama's RBI double in the second made it 2-0 before Rakuten Eagles designated hitter Japhet Amador homered off Yusuke Nomura in the bottom of the inning to make it a one-run game.

"I've seen Nomura and he's a good pitcher," said Amador, who played this season with the Eagles. "I was determined to stay within my zone. Having played in Japan, I feel a thrill to be able to compete here with Mexico."

Otani walked and scored on a Hayato Sakamoto sacrifice fly in the third, but Mexico tied it in the bottom of the fourth on homers by San Francisco Giants utility infielder Ramiro Pena and Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Alex Verdugo. The 20-year-old put a jolt into an inside pitch and rocketed it well back in the right field stands.

"The third one was inexcusable, because there were two outs," said Nomura, who worked four innings and left with a lead after Otani manufactured a run in the top of the fifth.

The slugging pitcher showed off his speed, beating out a leadoff infield single, stealing second and then dashing home after a pair of groundouts to first. Yomiuri Giants shortstop Sakamoto doubled with two outs in the inning and scored after three straight walks.

Akiyama doubled home Seiya Suzuki of the Hiroshima Carp with one out in the seventh to open the scoring in the three-run inning, and then singled in a run in the eighth.

In the top of the ninth, Otani got to face veteran San Francisco Giants reliever Sergio Romo.

With the crowd of 27,086 at Tokyo Dome chanting for their hero to homer, Otani flied out to right on a nasty 3-2 pitch. But Romo walked Seiichi Uchikawa with two outs, and his SoftBank Hawks teammate Akira Nakamura pulled a hanging breaking ball into the stands in right.

Hirotoshi Masui allowed a run in three innings, while Fighters teammate Naoki Miyanishi worked a scoreless eighth for Samurai Japan.

==Kyodo