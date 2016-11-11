Shanghai to strictly ban smoking in indoor places from March

Shanghai's legislature voted Friday to ban smoking in indoor public places, workplaces and public transport, as well as many outdoor areas, from next March.

The new regulation passed by the standing committee of Shanghai People's Congress closes loopholes that currently allow smoking in designated indoor areas of hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues, as well as airports and train stations.

It also bans smoking in outdoor areas of historic sites, stadiums, public transport waiting areas, children's hospitals and schools, among others, according to information posted on the legislature's website.