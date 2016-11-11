Close

Kyodo News

November 12, 2016 1:30

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

23:59 11 November 2016

Shanghai to strictly ban smoking in indoor places from March

SHANGHAI, Nov. 11, Kyodo

Shanghai's legislature voted Friday to ban smoking in indoor public places, workplaces and public transport, as well as many outdoor areas, from next March.

The new regulation passed by the standing committee of Shanghai People's Congress closes loopholes that currently allow smoking in designated indoor areas of hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues, as well as airports and train stations.

It also bans smoking in outdoor areas of historic sites, stadiums, public transport waiting areas, children's hospitals and schools, among others, according to information posted on the legislature's website.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Nov 2016N. Korea unlikely to mark Kim's 2017 birthday with public holiday
  2. 7 Nov 2016Philippines' Duterte cancels rifle procurement from U.S.
  3. 7 Nov 2016Taiwan to ease food import ban on Japan except Fukushima
  4. 7 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition senator sentenced to 7 years in jail
  5. 8 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition leader fined for defaming official on Facebook

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete