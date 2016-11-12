Tennis: Nishikori aiming high on third World Tour Finals shot

Kei Nishikori is no longer just making up the numbers at the tennis world tour's season-ending tournament, with a big result this year in London a realistic goal, he says.

"I feel like it's normal to be in this tournament every year now...The first year there was so much I didn't know, I enjoyed just being on this stage," Nishikori said at the pre-tournament press conference on Friday.

"Now I feel I need to be at this tournament, and then how I play against the top eight players is a separate challenge. My overall aim now is on how much I can achieve."

Unlike last year, Nishikori will not be the youngest player at the year-ending tournament, but still has a tough task ahead in the group stage, including a match-up with Scot Andy Murray who recently took the world No. 1 rank for the first time in his career.

"With Murray and (Stan) Wawrinka in the group -- and I lost to (Marin) Cilic in Basel too -- they're all tough opponents," he said.

"All three will be difficult matches, but the other group also has strong players. I feel it would have been tough either way, so I'm not too concerned."

"I found out who I'll be playing earlier than usual, so since yesterday I've been thinking of strategies while practicing."

For his opening match, Nishikori, ranked world No. 5, will face third-ranked Wawrinka on Monday afternoon. The Swiss has a 4-2 career head-to-head lead and beat the Japanese at their last meeting in the U.S. Open semifinal.

"He's been having a great year so far and it's not going to be easy but I'll try to do my best," Nishikori said. "I've won against him but I lost to him in the U.S. Open this year. It'll be a tough match either way."

"In my mind I know what I have to do. I want to have a clear strategy and I still have a few days. The court here is a bit slow, but can also slip sometimes, so I want to build good rallies and play aggressively."

The top two players from the group after the three round-robin matches will advance to the semifinals, where they will face the top two from the other group, consisting of Novak Djokovic, Milos Raonic, Gael Monfils and Dominic Thiem.

==Kyodo