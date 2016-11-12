Close

Kyodo News

November 12, 2016 16:35

14:09 12 November 2016

India PM visits Kobe to inspect bullet train plant

KOBE, Nov. 12, Kyodo

Visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to a western Japan city Saturday to inspect a bullet train plant after Japan and India agreed to cooperate in a high-speed railway project in the South Asian country.

Abe accompanied Modi on his trip from Tokyo to Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, by shinkansen train. The inspection of the plant of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., a maker of shinkansen cars, came at the request of the Indian government.

After a meeting in Tokyo, Abe said Friday he and Modi agreed to start construction of a high-speed railway project using Japanese shinkansen bullet train technology in 2018 with the aim of beginning service in 2023. The 500-kilometer railway will link Mumbai and Ahmedabad in western India.

  • Japanese, Indian prime ministers take bullet train ride together
