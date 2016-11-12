Close

Kyodo News

November 12, 2016 16:35

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:31 12 November 2016

FOCUS: China rivalry, economic gain behind Japan-India nuclear pact

TOKYO, Nov. 12, Kyodo

Japan's signing of a civilian nuclear cooperation pact Friday with India, a non-signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, shows the lengths to which Tokyo is willing to go to build strategic relationships that balance China's influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

The pact opens up a massive, 1.3-billion person market for Japan's nuclear energy industry, which suffered a huge setback with the March 2011 Fukushima Daiichi disaster, and falls in line with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's infrastructure export-focused growth strategy.

As the only country to have come under nuclear attack, Japan has repeatedly said it strives for a world free from nuclear weapons, but this agreement means nuclear materials and technology will be shipped to a nuclear power that tested weapons in the 1970s and 1990s, seemingly contradicting the country's long-held stance.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan, India sign civilian nuclear cooperation pact
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Nov 2016N. Korea unlikely to mark Kim's 2017 birthday with public holiday
  2. 7 Nov 2016Philippines' Duterte cancels rifle procurement from U.S.
  3. 7 Nov 2016Taiwan to ease food import ban on Japan except Fukushima
  4. 7 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition senator sentenced to 7 years in jail
  5. 8 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition leader fined for defaming official on Facebook

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete