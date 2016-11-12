FOCUS: China rivalry, economic gain behind Japan-India nuclear pact

Japan's signing of a civilian nuclear cooperation pact Friday with India, a non-signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, shows the lengths to which Tokyo is willing to go to build strategic relationships that balance China's influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

The pact opens up a massive, 1.3-billion person market for Japan's nuclear energy industry, which suffered a huge setback with the March 2011 Fukushima Daiichi disaster, and falls in line with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's infrastructure export-focused growth strategy.

As the only country to have come under nuclear attack, Japan has repeatedly said it strives for a world free from nuclear weapons, but this agreement means nuclear materials and technology will be shipped to a nuclear power that tested weapons in the 1970s and 1990s, seemingly contradicting the country's long-held stance.