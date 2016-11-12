Close

Kyodo News

November 12, 2016 16:34

15:17 12 November 2016

No approval of Pacific trade deal during Obama tenure: U.S. official

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, Kyodo

President Barack Obama is unlikely to see Congress approve a sweeping Pacific free trade pact by the end of his administration's tenure, a senior White House official said Friday.

Major U.S. media outlets including The Wall Street Journal also reported the same day the Obama administration has given up on the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal, signed in February with Japan and 10 other Pacific countries to create a zone which would account for some 40 percent of the global economy.

"In terms of the TPP agreement itself, Leader (Mitch) McConnell has spoken to that and it's something that he's going to work with the president-elect to figure out where they go in terms of trade agreements in the future," the official, Wally Adeyemo, told a teleconference the same day, referring to the top Republican in the Senate.

