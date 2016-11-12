Close

Kyodo News

November 12, 2016 16:35

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:38 12 November 2016

Gov't aims to draw more foreign tourists to national parks

TOKYO, Nov. 12, Kyodo

The Environment Ministry will introduce new measures to draw more foreign tourists to Japan's eight national parks by 2020, when the country will host the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, ministry sources said Saturday.

The new measures include tours to areas that are currently off limits in Lake Akan in Hokkaido, known for its population of marimo balls of green algae, and improvements to cycling roads in the prairie of the Aso-Kuju National Park, which straddles Kumamoto and Oita prefectures.

The ministry currently does not allow tours to Akan National Park, where marimo can be found clustered in the lake. But the ministry plans to allow small groups for canoeing and trekking tours with a guide, according to the sources.

The ministry will also bury overhead power lines on cycling roads in the Aso-Kuju park so riders can have more beautiful views and allow tourists to observe colonies of rare flowers and watch terrain which has been affected by natural disasters such as major earthquakes in Kumamoto in April.

The plan to draw more tourists to the eight parks is part of the ministry's efforts to take the number of foreign visitors to national parks to 10 million in 2020, more than double the present number.

It has earmarked a total of 20 billion yen ($187.4 million) in the second supplementary budget for fiscal 2016 through March, which was approved at parliament last month, and a draft full-year budget for fiscal 2017.

The ministry is also considering asking visitors to bear some of the cost of environmental conservation, the sources said.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Nov 2016N. Korea unlikely to mark Kim's 2017 birthday with public holiday
  2. 7 Nov 2016Philippines' Duterte cancels rifle procurement from U.S.
  3. 7 Nov 2016Taiwan to ease food import ban on Japan except Fukushima
  4. 7 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition senator sentenced to 7 years in jail
  5. 8 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition leader fined for defaming official on Facebook

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete