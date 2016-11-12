Flight service connecting Tokyo, N.Y. marks 50th anniv.

Japan Airlines Co. on Saturday held a ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the commencement of flight services between Tokyo and New York.

"We have been able to operate the flight to New York for this long thanks to our customers. We will try to improve the convenience in the coming 50 years as well," Shojiro Ishibashi, head of the Narita airport branch, told attendees of the ceremony which took place at the airport east of Tokyo.

With Narita airport not being completed until 1978, the first regular flight service between Tokyo and John F. Kennedy International Airport departed from Haneda airport, near downtown Tokyo, beginning on Nov. 12, 1966.