India PM visits bullet train plant on final day of Japan stay

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a bullet train plant in western Japan on Saturday after Japan and India agreed to cooperate on the construction of a high-speed rail link in the South Asian country.

Abe traveled with Modi on his trip from Tokyo to Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, by shinkansen train on the last day of the Indian leader's three-day stay in Japan. Modi's visit to the plant of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., a maker of shinkansen cars, came at the request of the Indian government.

Abe and Modi were briefed by Kawasaki Heavy Industries President Yoshinori Kanehana in front of an E5-series shinkansen train being built at the plant and listened to the history of the company's railway business.