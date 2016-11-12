Close

Kyodo News

November 12, 2016 19:35

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:20 12 November 2016

India PM visits bullet train plant on final day of Japan stay

KOBE, Nov. 12, Kyodo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a bullet train plant in western Japan on Saturday after Japan and India agreed to cooperate on the construction of a high-speed rail link in the South Asian country.

Abe traveled with Modi on his trip from Tokyo to Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, by shinkansen train on the last day of the Indian leader's three-day stay in Japan. Modi's visit to the plant of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., a maker of shinkansen cars, came at the request of the Indian government.

Abe and Modi were briefed by Kawasaki Heavy Industries President Yoshinori Kanehana in front of an E5-series shinkansen train being built at the plant and listened to the history of the company's railway business.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japanese, Indian prime ministers take bullet train ride together
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Nov 2016N. Korea unlikely to mark Kim's 2017 birthday with public holiday
  2. 7 Nov 2016Philippines' Duterte cancels rifle procurement from U.S.
  3. 7 Nov 2016Taiwan to ease food import ban on Japan except Fukushima
  4. 7 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition senator sentenced to 7 years in jail
  5. 8 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition leader fined for defaming official on Facebook

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete