No approval of Pacific trade deal during Obama tenure: U.S. official

U.S. President Barack Obama will not see Congress approve a sweeping Pacific free trade pact by the end of his administration's tenure, a senior White House official said Friday.

The U.S. bid with Japan and 10 other countries to create the Trans-Pacific Partnership as a mega regional bloc to counter China has all but fallen through given staunch opposition by President-elect Donald Trump to be sworn in on Jan. 20.

Implementation of the TPP, signed in February, is a key component of Obama's foreign policy program which treats the Asia-Pacific region as a priority. Obama has called for an early implementation of the deal to prevent China from leading the rulemaking process in the region.