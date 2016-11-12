18:28 12 November 2016
No approval of Pacific trade deal during Obama tenure: U.S. official
WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, Kyodo
U.S. President Barack Obama will not see Congress approve a sweeping Pacific free trade pact by the end of his administration's tenure, a senior White House official said Friday.
The U.S. bid with Japan and 10 other countries to create the Trans-Pacific Partnership as a mega regional bloc to counter China has all but fallen through given staunch opposition by President-elect Donald Trump to be sworn in on Jan. 20.
Implementation of the TPP, signed in February, is a key component of Obama's foreign policy program which treats the Asia-Pacific region as a priority. Obama has called for an early implementation of the deal to prevent China from leading the rulemaking process in the region.
