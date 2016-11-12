Close

Kyodo News

November 12, 2016 19:35

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:28 12 November 2016

No approval of Pacific trade deal during Obama tenure: U.S. official

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, Kyodo

U.S. President Barack Obama will not see Congress approve a sweeping Pacific free trade pact by the end of his administration's tenure, a senior White House official said Friday.

The U.S. bid with Japan and 10 other countries to create the Trans-Pacific Partnership as a mega regional bloc to counter China has all but fallen through given staunch opposition by President-elect Donald Trump to be sworn in on Jan. 20.

Implementation of the TPP, signed in February, is a key component of Obama's foreign policy program which treats the Asia-Pacific region as a priority. Obama has called for an early implementation of the deal to prevent China from leading the rulemaking process in the region.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Nov 2016N. Korea unlikely to mark Kim's 2017 birthday with public holiday
  2. 7 Nov 2016Philippines' Duterte cancels rifle procurement from U.S.
  3. 7 Nov 2016Taiwan to ease food import ban on Japan except Fukushima
  4. 7 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition senator sentenced to 7 years in jail
  5. 8 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition leader fined for defaming official on Facebook

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete