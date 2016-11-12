Soccer: Honda says he would have left Milan if offer was right

Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda admits he has failed to accomplish his goals at AC Milan and says he is only still with the seven-time European champions because he did not get the right offer in the summer transfer window.

Under Vincenzo Montella, Milan dispensed with the old and have gone with the new and are currently third in the Serie A, five points off the pace of Juventus.

Honda, 30, has become a victim of the rebuilding project at the San Siro, having made just three appearances in 12 games this season, twice off the bench, and played a total of 81 minutes.

The two-time World Cup star talked a big game upon his arrival at Milan in January 2014 from Russian Premier League outfit CSKA Moscow, saying he would revolutionize the club. Honda, however, concedes he has fallen short of that target.

"I accept there are some reasons that I have been left out at Milan. I have been there for two-and-a-half years and I couldn't achieve results," Honda said at the Kashima Antlers clubhouse after training with Japan on Saturday.

"It was the same with Kaka, (Mario) Balotelli, Fernando Torres and (Stephan) El Shaarawy, famous players trying their best to get the team out of trouble but not being able to, and I am one of those players."

"I can completely understand the club wanting to go in a different direction and not picking me because of it. (Riccardo) Montolivo is in the same boat. I think it's the end of an era for the team."

His lack of match fitness has become a concern for Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic, who suggested after Friday's 4-0 friendly win over Oman that the bleach-blond striker may not figure in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia.

Yet, Honda, who played 61 minutes in the Oman game, said he is still qualified to start for his country.

"I've worked my way into the national side with my own bare hands in my very own way, and I'm capable of deciding for myself whether I belong on the national team or not -- just as I've done at Milan," said Honda, whose contract expires in June.

"I'm only at Milan because I could not get the transfer I wanted. I'm not dying to cling on to Milan, just so there's no misunderstanding."

"It's the reason I'm still (at Milan) and why I'm not playing."

