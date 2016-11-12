Hundreds of thousands rally in Seoul to demand Park's resignation

Hundreds of thousands of people rallied in the streets of Seoul on Saturday to demand the resignation of President Park Geun Hye over a scandal involving her close confidante.

Yonhap News Agency said organizers estimate that about 850,000 people joined the candlelight rally at Gwanghwamun, the main gate of Gyeongbokgung Palace, and at a public square near Seoul City Hall as of 6:30 p.m.

Police, who have deployed some 25,000 officers to prevent potential violence, said 220,000 people gathered as of 5:30 p.m.