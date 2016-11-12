Close

Kyodo News

November 12, 2016 22:37

19:59 12 November 2016

Int'l tropical timber body loses $18 million in failed investments

YOKOHAMA, Nov. 12, Kyodo

An international organization promoting the sustainable use of tropical forests decided Saturday to write off as a loss $18 million in investments made by former officials without due consultation with its governing body.

The International Tropical Timber Organization in Yokohama said it made the decision during a meeting of the International Tropical Timber Council the same day in the city near Tokyo to use its internal reserves to make up for the loss, the entity said.

The money has been funded by the organization's member countries and territories including Japan, which contributed $11.43 million.

