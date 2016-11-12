FOCUS: Iranian authorities prohibit use of U.S.-made Japanese, German cars

Iranian police have stopped issuing number plates for U.S.-made cars, including Japanese and German brands, to the consternation of their importers and those who have purchased them.

"All American-made and U.S.-brand vehicles, including Honda and Toyota, are banned from receiving number plate services by police," police spokesman Saeed Montazerolmahdi told Kyodo News recently.

"The General Board of police made this decision in July and U.S.- made cars are not able to receive number plates even if imported officially and legally via Iranian customhouse," he said.