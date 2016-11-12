Close

Kyodo News

November 12, 2016 22:36

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:21 12 November 2016

FOCUS: Iranian authorities prohibit use of U.S.-made Japanese, German cars

By Mohammad Gharebag
TEHRAN, Nov. 12, Kyodo

Iranian police have stopped issuing number plates for U.S.-made cars, including Japanese and German brands, to the consternation of their importers and those who have purchased them.

"All American-made and U.S.-brand vehicles, including Honda and Toyota, are banned from receiving number plate services by police," police spokesman Saeed Montazerolmahdi told Kyodo News recently.

"The General Board of police made this decision in July and U.S.- made cars are not able to receive number plates even if imported officially and legally via Iranian customhouse," he said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • FOCUS: Iranian authorities prohibit use of U.S.-made Japanese, German cars
  • FOCUS: Iranian authorities prohibit use of U.S.-made Japanese, German cars
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Nov 2016N. Korea unlikely to mark Kim's 2017 birthday with public holiday
  2. 7 Nov 2016Philippines' Duterte cancels rifle procurement from U.S.
  3. 7 Nov 2016Taiwan to ease food import ban on Japan except Fukushima
  4. 7 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition senator sentenced to 7 years in jail
  5. 8 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition leader fined for defaming official on Facebook

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete