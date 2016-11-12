Rugby: Japan hold on to beat Georgia for Joseph's 1st win

Japan picked up their first win under new coach Jamie Joseph on Saturday as they downed Georgia 28-22 at Mikheil Meskhi Stadium.

The Lelos -- ranked 11th in the world, one spot above the Brave Blossoms -- came into the match with a seven-game winning streak at home and a 6 kilogram-per-man weight advantage in the pack.

But they came up against a resilient Japan side, who scored four tries against the run of play to pick up their fourth win in five tests against the Georgians.

"Our biggest learning from (last week's 54-20 loss to Argentina) was our defense," said Joseph, whose side take on Wales in Cardiff next weekend. "I thought our defense was outstanding but our discipline was an issue and something we need to work on this week."

Japan were dominated in the set piece and put in some less than average kicks from hand.

But the visitors defended manfully and took their opportunities when they presented themselves, with Lomano Lava Lemeki bagging a brace of tries and Kotaro Matsushima and Kenki Fukuoka one.

Up against it from the start, Japan took the lead in the ninth minute when Matsushima went over, the fullback following up his own kick ahead and then making the most of a great improvised pass from Karne Hesketh.

With their defense holding firm, the Brave Blossoms started to get themselves into the game and Yu Tamura defied the cacophony of horns and whistles to bang over a penalty in the 15th minute to stretch Japan's lead to eight.

The hosts continued to dominate the forward exchanges, though, and they finally crossed the chalk in the 25th minute when Japan misunderstood the laws at a line-out five meters out and allowed Mamuka Gorgodze to go over for the softest of tries.

And the Lelos made the most of Japan's continued woes in the set to take the lead just before the break.

Vasil Lobzhanidze scooped up a wayward line-out and sprinted clear, but it looked as if a superb cover tackle from Matsushima had prevented him from grounding the ball.

The referee and TMO decided otherwise via mobile phone and Merab Kvirikashvili's conversion made it 12-8 at the break.

Spurred on by the hostile crowd, the game always had a bit of niggle to it. But the locals were silenced in the 44th minute when Lemeki intercepted a wayward pass -- after Japan had lost another scrum -- and sprinted 90 meters for his second try in his second test.

The Georgians hit back six minutes later, however, with the forwards creating the platform from which Beka Bitsadze dived over.

Kvirikashvili added the extras and then banged over a penalty as Georgia led 22-13 with 58 minutes on the clock.

But Lemeki proved his class by regathering a well placed grubber kick from Harumichi Tatekawa to over for his second try of the game as Japan closed the gap to two points following Tamura's successful conversion.

With the backs finally getting some ball Fukuoka then went over following some good work from Tamura, whose penalty in the 75th minute put six points between the sides.

The Japan defense then held out -- just -- to seal a famous win.

"It really was a team victory," Tatekawa said. "We won this together."

==Kyodo