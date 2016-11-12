Baseball: Ono wins it for Japan in tiebreak vs Netherlands

Nippon Ham Fighters catcher Shota Ono delivered the winning run as Japan beat the Netherlands 9-8 in 10 innings Saturday as the two teams got some practice with the tiebreak rule that will be employed in next March's World Baseball Classic.

Lefty Toshiya Okada took the mound in the top of the 10th and survived the tie-break challenge: starting the inning with runners on first and second and no outs.

With one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th, Ono lined a 2-2 pitch from Loek van Mil over second to end the game.

Samurai Japan reliever Daichi Osera blew a two-run, ninth-inning lead on two singles, a two-run Yurendell de Caster double and a go-ahead double by Kalian Sams, who earlier hit a two-run homer.

Former Rakuten Eagles reliever van Mil took over in the ninth to protect the one-run lead. The Japanese gifted the Dutch an out by bunting into a force after a leadoff walk.

With two outs, Tetsuto Yamada reached on an error. With the Tokyo Dome crowd roaring, Seiya Suzuki hit a routine grounder to second, but an errant thrown scored the tying run.

The two teams will play again on Sunday in their second meeting and the finale of four straight games that kicked off with the hosts splitting a pair against Mexico on Thursday and Friday.

Japan jumped in front of former major leaguer Jair Jurrjens in the first. Shogo Akiyama led off with a single, went to third on Ryosuke Kikuchi's bunt-and-run single and scored on a groundout.

Lotte Marines right-hander Ayumu Ishikawa opened the door for a three-run Dutch second by hitting the leadoff man. Third baseman Nobuhiro Matsuda's normally sure instincts deserted him as he turned a groundout into an RBI infield single. No. 9 hitter Nick Urbanus capped the rally with a two-out, two-run single.

After pitching out of tight spots in the third and fourth, Ishikawa left, having allowed three runs on six hits.

"I had a hard time getting ahead in counts," said Ishikawa, who struck out six, walked one and hit one. "I should have been a little more daring when I needed to do so, and more careful when I had to be careful."

His relief, Hanshin Tigers right-hander Shintaro Fujinami, surrendered a two-run homer to Kalian Sams after shortstop Sakamoto made a foolish error to put the leadoff runner on.

On a grounder up the middle, Sakamoto had the play in front of him, but rather than plant and fire to first, he opted to spin before throwing, giving the runner time to reach. Sams put a sweet swing on a straight fastball outside and drove it into the seats.

"I was waiting for a fastball and hit it like I wanted," Sams said.

Shohei Otani energized the crowd by opening the bottom of the fifth by homering deep back into the center field stands. A one-out walk and a two-out Akiyama single earned Jurrjens an early shower.

"I could do what I wanted to. Just one bad pitch allowed a home run. The ball was a bit slippery," said Jurrjens, who compiled a 53-38 record over eight major league seasons through 2014.

Berry van Driel walked Kikuchi before Sakamoto tied it. Cleanup hitter Sho Nakata put Samurai Japan ahead before No. 5 hitter Yoshitomo Tsutsugo tacked on another run with a booming RBI double.

Fujinami settled down to work three innings without another run scoring. Closer Yasuaki Yamasaki, who was hammered against Mexico on Thursday, worked a 1-2-3 eighth.

Instead, it was Osera who was roughed up, with lefty Naoki Miyanishi getting the last two outs to prevent a fourth run in the ninth.

