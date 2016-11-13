Close

November 13, 2016 10:40

09:01 13 November 2016

U.S. defense chief's Japan visit eyed for early Dec.

TOKYO, Nov. 13, Kyodo

U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter may visit Japan early next month during which the two countries aim to conclude a pact to narrow the scope of U.S. military base workers provided limited legal immunity under the bilateral Status of Forces Agreement, a Japanese government source said Saturday.

The two countries are trying to arrange the visit to discuss the pact and some other security issues before the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who has been critical of the Japan-U.S. security alliance, according to the source.

The other issues that would be discussed during the envisioned visit include Japan's request to return part of the land used by the U.S. forces for the Northern Training Area in Okinawa Prefecture by the end of the year, the source said.

