Close

Kyodo News

November 13, 2016 16:43

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:06 13 November 2016

Figure skating: Higuchi 3rd, Asada 9th at Trophee de France

PARIS, Nov. 13, Kyodo

Senior Grand Prix debutant Wakaba Higuchi clinched bronze while Mao Asada finished in a career-worst ninth place Saturday in women's figure skating on the final day of action at the Trophee de France.

Fifteen-year-old Higuchi, a student at Nihonbashi Joggakan High School, moved up from fifth after the short program a day earlier by accumulating 194.48 points overall, while Evgenia Medvedeva and Maria Sotskova completed a 1-2 finish for Russia.

Skating to "Scheherazade" by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Higuchi, a two-time World Junior bronze medalist, scored a personal best 129.46 points for her four-minute free program at AccorHotels Arena that featured a triple Lutz-triple toe combination and three more triples.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Nov 2016N. Korea unlikely to mark Kim's 2017 birthday with public holiday
  2. 7 Nov 2016Philippines' Duterte cancels rifle procurement from U.S.
  3. 7 Nov 2016Taiwan to ease food import ban on Japan except Fukushima
  4. 7 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition senator sentenced to 7 years in jail
  5. 8 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition leader fined for defaming official on Facebook

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete