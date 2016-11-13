14:06 13 November 2016
Figure skating: Higuchi 3rd, Asada 9th at Trophee de France
PARIS, Nov. 13, Kyodo
Senior Grand Prix debutant Wakaba Higuchi clinched bronze while Mao Asada finished in a career-worst ninth place Saturday in women's figure skating on the final day of action at the Trophee de France.
Fifteen-year-old Higuchi, a student at Nihonbashi Joggakan High School, moved up from fifth after the short program a day earlier by accumulating 194.48 points overall, while Evgenia Medvedeva and Maria Sotskova completed a 1-2 finish for Russia.
Skating to "Scheherazade" by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Higuchi, a two-time World Junior bronze medalist, scored a personal best 129.46 points for her four-minute free program at AccorHotels Arena that featured a triple Lutz-triple toe combination and three more triples.
