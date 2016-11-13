Man throws Molotov cocktail at churchgoers in Indonesia, injuring 5

An unidentified man threw a Molotov cocktail at churchgoers in central Indonesia on Sunday morning, injuring five people, local police said.

Fajar Setyawan, a police spokesman in East Kalimantan Province in the Indonesian portion of Borneo Island, said the incident took place at 10 a.m. local time as churchgoers were leaving the Oikumene Christian Church after attending mass.

As people were heading to the church's parking lot, a man threw a Molotov cocktail at them, police said.