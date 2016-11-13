17:35 13 November 2016
Japan, South Korea to hold defense intelligence talks Monday in Tokyo
TOKYO, Nov. 13, Kyodo
Japan and South Korea will hold a third working-level meeting Monday in Tokyo to discuss signing a bilateral agreement on sharing military intelligence, Japan's foreign and defense ministries said Sunday.
The South Korea media have reported the two countries plan to approve the deal Monday in a move to better cope with North Korea's military threats.
The General Security of Military Information Agreement is aimed at facilitating the exchange of military intelligence while preventing such information from falling into the hands of other countries.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.