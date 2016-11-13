Close

Kyodo News

November 13, 2016 19:43

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:35 13 November 2016

Japan, South Korea to hold defense intelligence talks Monday in Tokyo

TOKYO, Nov. 13, Kyodo

Japan and South Korea will hold a third working-level meeting Monday in Tokyo to discuss signing a bilateral agreement on sharing military intelligence, Japan's foreign and defense ministries said Sunday.

The South Korea media have reported the two countries plan to approve the deal Monday in a move to better cope with North Korea's military threats.

The General Security of Military Information Agreement is aimed at facilitating the exchange of military intelligence while preventing such information from falling into the hands of other countries.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Nov 2016N. Korea unlikely to mark Kim's 2017 birthday with public holiday
  2. 7 Nov 2016Philippines' Duterte cancels rifle procurement from U.S.
  3. 7 Nov 2016Taiwan to ease food import ban on Japan except Fukushima
  4. 7 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition senator sentenced to 7 years in jail
  5. 8 Nov 2016Cambodian opposition leader fined for defaming official on Facebook

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete