S. Korean prosecutors may question President Park Tues. over scandal

South Korean prosecutors on Sunday notified the president's office on Sunday they want to question President Park Geun Hye on Tuesday or Wednesday over an influence-peddling scandal involving her close confidante, a prosecution source said.

The request comes amid intensified public pressure for Park to resign, with hundreds of thousands of people taking to the streets Saturday to express their anger in one of the largest antigovernment demonstrations in decades.

Park's office has not replied yet to whether she will agree to a direct questioning, the source said. It would be the first time for a sitting president to submit to such questioning.