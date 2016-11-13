Close

November 13, 2016 19:43

18:46 13 November 2016

Sumo: Goeido, Hakuho win on opening day of Kyushu tourney

FUKUOKA, Nov. 13, Kyodo

Ozeki Goeido had a small scare during his bout with Tochiozan on Sunday but got off to a winning start on the opening day of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament, while yokozuna Hakuho showed a strong comeback after missing the September meet due to injuries.

Goeido, who won the Autumn tourney with a perfect 15-0 record and is looking for promotion to the highest rank of yokozuna, made a strong drive toward Tochiozan and looked like he might lose balance at one point when his opponent tried to sidestep the ozeki's charge but held on as he pushed the top maegashira out of the ring.

Hakuho thrusted Okinoumi downward by the shoulders at midring as the nervous sekiwake, who had made two false starts, was helpless against the grand champion at Fukuoka Kokusai Center. Hakuho now has a 17-1 record against Okinoumi.

