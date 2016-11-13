Majority of Japanese believe nation's economy is worsening: poll

A majority of Japanese think the country's economy is worsening due to slumping consumer spending and slowing wage increases, according to results of a nationwide poll published Sunday by local newspapers.

In the survey conducted Nov. 5 and 6, 58 percent said they think the economy is faltering, up 15.0 percentage points from the previous survey in June last year, while 38 percent believe the economy is improving, according to the online versions of the Saga Shimbun and Chugoku Shimbun newspapers.

As reasons, 31 percent said the wages and bonuses of those around them are stagnant, followed by 27 percent who said "consumer spending is not growing."