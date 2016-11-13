Malaysia PM Najib to make 3-day visit to Japan from Tuesday

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak will make a three-day visit to Japan from Tuesday, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

Najib will hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during his working visit, made at the invitation of Abe, and also meet with Keiichi Ishii, Japan's infrastructure and transport minister, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not elaborate what would be discussed during these meetings. Najib will be paying his fourth visit to Japan since assuming office in 2009.