Baseball: Suzuki slams Dutch in autumn friendly finale

Seiya Suzuki's 10th-inning grand slam lifted Samurai Japan to its second straight tiebreak win over the Netherlands with a 12-10 victory Sunday.

The game was the last of four friendlies this week against Mexico and the Netherlands in which Japan went 3-1.

After starting the 10th-inning tiebreaker with two on base and no outs, a one-out, bases-loaded situation greeted Suzuki and new Dutch pitcher Kevin Kelly.

Suzuki, who had a breakout season this year for the Central League champion Hiroshima Carp, got hold of a fat pitch and drove it over Tokyo Dome's inviting left-field wall.

"My focus was on making my best swing, and because I was able to do that, that result was possible," Suzuki said. "I was so happy to be selected to the team, so to get this kind of production makes me so happy."

Kodai Senga, converted from the bullpen to the SoftBank Hawks' starting rotation this season, came on in relief in the bottom of the 10th for Japan, also with two on and no outs.

A wild pitch and a single pushed across one run. A second wild pitch on a strikeout made it 12-10. After another swinging strikeout, Senga uncorked his third wild pitch on an 0-2 count before fanning the final Dutch batter to end it.

For the second time in two nights, Shohei Otani of the Nippon Ham Fighters ignited a big rally as Samurai Japan overcame a large deficit.

Otani's massive leadoff homer in the fifth inning of Saturday's game had opened a six-run inning, and the fans thought they had another home run to cheer for when he pinch hit in the seventh against new hurler Mike Bolsenbroek on Sunday.

The umpires had trouble figuring out whether Otani's towering fly that disappeared into a part of the ceiling was fair or foul, a homer or a ground-rule double, and settled for the last.

After a one-out walk, Ryosuke Kikuchi doubled Otani home and Tetsuto Yamada drove in two runs. A bloop single put two on for Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, the heir apparent to Samurai Japan's cleanup spot, who doubled in the fourth run of the inning.

"Because the previous hitters got things going our way before I stepped into the batter's box, I just wanted to get good swings," Tsutsugo said.

Former Rakuten Eagles reliever Loek van Mil came in with the tying runs in scoring position, and surrendered a two-run double to Suzuki. With two outs, Otani was intentionally walked to the frustration of the Tokyo Dome crowd, but it allowed the Netherlands to escape without further damage.

The Dutch had fashioned a sizable lead against a pair of young lefties, Kenta Ishida of the DeNA BayStars and Kazuto Taguchi of the Yomiuri Giants, who allowed four runs each.

Yurendell de Caster drove in four of those with an RBI single, a two-run double and a sacrifice fly, while career minor leaguer Sharlon Schoop belted a three-run homer that made it 8-2 in the fifth.

Japan scored off lefty Diegomar Markwell in the top of the second, set up by Tsutsugo's leadoff walk and Suzuki's double. Shota Ono, the hero of Saturday's extra-inning walk-off win, lined yet another RBI single over second to make it a 2-1 game.

Nobuhiro Matsuda pulled a run back for Samurai Japan with a solo homer in the top of the fourth that made it 4-2, but Taguchi gave that run back and then some.

==Kyodo