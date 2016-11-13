Tsunami hits New Zealand after being rocked by powerful quakes

A powerful earthquake registering magnitude 7.8 struck the South Island of New Zealand just after midnight Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, causing a tsunami to hit the country's northeastern coast of the island.

There have been reports of injuries after the 12:02 a.m. quake. Radio New Zealand quoted St John Ambulance as saying it is attending to injured people in the north Canterbury area and is getting reports of injuries from areas including Kaikoura, both on the South Island. Details of the injuries were not immediately known.

Television New Zealand reported, quoting GeoNet, the country's source of geological hazard information, that tsunami of 2 meters or more have been recorded in Kaikoura and that it will hit other parts of the South Island soon.